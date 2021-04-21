Ipswich Town
You can call yourself a true Ipswich Town fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Tractor Boys quiz
Ipswich Town’s supporters haven’t had much to cheer for in recent seasons, with the Tractor Boys currently playing their football in the third-tier.
Paul Cook’s side are sat ninth in the League One table, and are four points adrift of the play-off positions, as they turn their attentions to their final five matches of this year’s league campaign.
But can you score more than 80% on this 20-question Ipswich Town quiz? Test your knowledge and share your scores on social media!