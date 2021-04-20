You can call yourself a true Hull City fan if you get 80% or more on this Tigers quiz

Hull City look on course to secure an immediate return to the Championship this season and Grant McCann’s side will also be aiming to try and wrap up the league title as well.

It has been a difficult period for the Tigers after dropping down from the Championship last term, but they have responded well on the whole and been consistent in the third tier for most of the campaign. McCann has managed to recover his situation at the club and guided them on the brink of promotion which was the objective when the season started.

The Tigers will need to make sure they now finish the job and try and pick up as many points as possible in their remaining games. Then they will face a crucial summer where they will need to address areas of the squad that need improving.

While we wait to see what happens with Hull’s promotion battle, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on all things concerning the Tigers. Have a go and see if you can get at least 80% right out of these 20 questions.

1 of 20 Hull City’s highest ever league finish came during the 2013/14 campaign – True or false? True False