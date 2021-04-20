Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town

You can call yourself a true Huddersfield Town fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Terriers quiz

Huddersfield Town have endured a frustrating first season under Carlos Corberan, with the team still needing a result in the run-in to guarantee their safety.

In the bigger picture, fans will want to see improvement and ambition shown from the board to allow the club to push on, although they may not have confidence that it will happen.

But, how much do you know about the Terriers? Check our our quiz that will test your knowledge on the history of the club to the present day.

Good luck!

1 of 20

How many top division titles have the club won?


