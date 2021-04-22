Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

You can call yourself a true Grimsby Town fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Mariners quiz

Published

6 mins ago

on

Grimsby Town’s hopes of staying in the Football League are hanging by a thread.

Paul Hurst has won only three of his 21 games in charge of the Mariners since returning to the club in December, and relegation looks imminent.

Times are hard for the supporters of the club, with the National League looking to be on the horizon.

To raise spirits, can you prove your allegiance to the club by getting over 80% on this 20-question quiz?

Have a go!

1 of 20

Grimsby were formed as Grimsby Town in which year?


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: You can call yourself a true Grimsby Town fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Mariners quiz

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: