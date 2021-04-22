Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exeter City News

You can call yourself a true Exeter City fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Grecians quiz

Published

6 mins ago

on

Exeter City fans will be hoping that this is the year they finally achieve promotion into League One after several near misses in the recent past.

The Grecians are once again in contention to finish in the top seven and they’ll be eager to finish the job if they can.

Whilst we wait to see how they do, have a go at this quiz on all things Exeter City and see if you can get 20 out of 20…

1 of 20

What colours do Exeter predominantly wear?


Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: You can call yourself a true Exeter City fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Grecians quiz

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: