Exeter City News
You can call yourself a true Exeter City fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Grecians quiz
Exeter City fans will be hoping that this is the year they finally achieve promotion into League One after several near misses in the recent past.
The Grecians are once again in contention to finish in the top seven and they’ll be eager to finish the job if they can.
Whilst we wait to see how they do, have a go at this quiz on all things Exeter City and see if you can get 20 out of 20…