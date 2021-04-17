You can call yourself a true Cardiff City fan if you get 80% or more on this Bluebirds quiz

Cardiff City’s hopes of making it into the top-six this season in the Championship appear to be over barring an unlikely set of results in the remaining matches.

However, despite that there have still been a lot of positives for them to take from their performances and results since Mick McCarthy took over from Neil Harris. At one stage, it looked like the Bluebirds might even be dragged into a potential relegation scrap. That then turned into outside hopes of the play-offs.

Cardiff need a strong summer transfer window to build on the improvements made under McCarthy. They have a manager with previous promotion-winning experience at the helm if they can offer him the right sort of support. So, it will be an important summer for the club.

While we wait to see what happens with the rest of Cardiff’s campaign, we have put together a 20-question quiz to test your knowledge on all things concerning the Bluebirds. Have a go and see how many you can get right!

1 of 20 Cardiff City’s first-ever home league defeat at the Cardiff City Stadium came against which side? QPR Ipswich Town Newcastle United Plymouth Argyle