You can call yourself a true Bristol Rovers fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Gas quiz

Time is running out for Bristol Rovers to save their season and avoid relegation back to League Two.

Joey Barton’s side are in the bottom three at the moment and the six-point gap between them and safety is beginning to look like it’ll be too much to overcome, but stranger things have happened in football.

To take your mind off the relegation battle, we’ve put together this 20-question quiz which should help you prove that you’re a true Bristol Rovers fan…

1 of 20 1. Which club was founded first? Bristol City Bristol Rovers