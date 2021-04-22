Bradford City
You can call yourself a true Bradford City fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Bantams quiz
Bradford City are a proud club with plenty of history to get your teeth into.
That’s what we’ve opted to do here, going back through the history books to put together a series of questions to really test your knowledge on the football club.
Take part in our 20-question quiz below and see if you can manage to score 80% or higher.
Some questions you’ll find easy, but others might well leave you having to have a guess.
Let us know how you get on!