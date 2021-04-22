You can call yourself a true Bradford City fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Bantams quiz

Bradford City are a proud club with plenty of history to get your teeth into.

That’s what we’ve opted to do here, going back through the history books to put together a series of questions to really test your knowledge on the football club.

Take part in our 20-question quiz below and see if you can manage to score 80% or higher.

Some questions you’ll find easy, but others might well leave you having to have a guess.

Let us know how you get on!

1 of 20 In what year were Bradford City founded? 1901 1902 1903 1904