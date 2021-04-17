Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Blackburn Rovers

You can call yourself a true Blackburn Rovers fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Rovers quiz

Published

10 mins ago

on

It looks as though Blackburn are set for another year of Championship football next season.

Friday night’s 2-1 win over Derby County went a long way to easing any nerves there might have been about a relegation battle around the club, but they have still fallen well short of a push for a play-off place this season.

Here though, were turning our attention away from all that for just a few minutes, to find out just how much you know about the Ewood Park club.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you 20 questions about Blackburn Rovers past and present, and are setting you a target of 80% answers correct.

1 of 20

In what year were Blackburn Rovers formed?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: You can call yourself a true Blackburn Rovers fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Rovers quiz

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: