You can call yourself a true Blackburn Rovers fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Rovers quiz

It looks as though Blackburn are set for another year of Championship football next season.

Friday night’s 2-1 win over Derby County went a long way to easing any nerves there might have been about a relegation battle around the club, but they have still fallen well short of a push for a play-off place this season.

Here though, were turning our attention away from all that for just a few minutes, to find out just how much you know about the Ewood Park club.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you 20 questions about Blackburn Rovers past and present, and are setting you a target of 80% answers correct.

1 of 20 In what year were Blackburn Rovers formed? 1875 1877 1889 1891