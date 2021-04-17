You can call yourself a true Birmingham City fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Blues quiz

Birmingham City will be looking to finish this year’s campaign strongly under the management of Lee Bowyer.

The Blues are currently sat 20th in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can pull clear of the relegation zone at the earliest of opportunities.

Bowyer has certainly made a positive impact with Birmingham City, and will be eager to build on some strong performances moving forward.

1 of 20 What is the capacity of St Andrew's? 28,851 29,204 29,409 29,948