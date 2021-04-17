Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Barnsley

You can call yourself a true Barnsley fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Tykes quiz

Published

1 hour ago

on

Barnsley will be hoping to cement their place in the Championship play-offs between now and the end of the season.

The Tykes take on Coventry City tomorrow looking to make it three wins on the bounce.

Fans will be roaring Valerien Ismael’s side on from afar between now and the end of the season, wearing their shirts at home with pride.

Can you get full marks on this quiz to get you in the mood for the game?

1 of 20

What is the capacity of Oakwell?


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: You can call yourself a true Barnsley fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Tykes quiz

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: