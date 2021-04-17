Barnsley
You can call yourself a true Barnsley fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Tykes quiz
Barnsley will be hoping to cement their place in the Championship play-offs between now and the end of the season.
The Tykes take on Coventry City tomorrow looking to make it three wins on the bounce.
Fans will be roaring Valerien Ismael’s side on from afar between now and the end of the season, wearing their shirts at home with pride.
Can you get full marks on this quiz to get you in the mood for the game?