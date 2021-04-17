You can call yourself a true AFC Bournemouth fan if you get 80% or more on this Cherries quiz

AFC Bournemouth have managed to re-establish themselves as favourites to secure a top-six finish ahead of Reading with their form having picked up in the last few weeks.

Jonathan Woodgate had done well to get his side back on track in the last few matches, and the Cherries have responded well to their 3-2 defeat at home to Barnsley a few weeks ago that could have been damaging to their play-off ambitions. Since then, it has been five straight wins in the league for them.

That has put them in a commanding position now and put it back into their own hands in terms of securing a play-off place. That was the minimum aim at the start of the season, and if they continue their current form you would not want to be a side facing them in the play-offs.

While we wait to see what happens with the rest of the Cherries’ campaign, we have put together a 20-question quiz to test your knowledge on all things AFC Bournemouth. Have a go and see how many you can get right!

