Wigan have had a lot of success in their history playing in the Premier League, winning the FA Cup, the Football League Trophy and various promotions.

Unfortunately for the fans, the last couple of years have not been as good but Wigan currently find themselves at the top end of League One and with a chance of going up as champions.

As Wigan fans nervously await the end of the season and hope to secure automatic promotion, we have put together a quiz all about Wigan Athletic so it’s time to test your knowledge.

You can call yourself a loyal Wigan Athletic fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25 In what year were Wigan Athletic founded? 1922 1926 1929 1931