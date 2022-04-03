You can call yourself a loyal West Brom fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

West Brom are like every other club in the EFL in that they’ve got an extremely proud fanbase that have stayed loyal through plenty of ups and downs in recent seasons.

The Baggies are steeped in history to admire, offering Football League World the perfect chance to piece together a 25-question quiz about the club.

Over an array of different topics, this quiz will test even the most loyal West Brom fan – Can you score over 85%?

1 of 25 In what year were West Brom founded? 1868 1878 1888 1898