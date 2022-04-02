Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

You can call yourself a loyal Swansea City supporter if you score above 85% on this quiz

Published

41 seconds ago

on

Swansea City will be hoping for a bright end to the 2021/22 campaign after a season of transition under the stewardship of Russell Martin.

But all eyes are not on the second-tier side right now, but you as we ask you whether you can score 100% of the following 30 questions correct.

How well do you know the Swans? Can you get at least 85%?

There’s only one way you can find out, so give it a go and let us know how well you do!

1 of 30

When was the club founded?


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: You can call yourself a loyal Swansea City supporter if you score above 85% on this quiz

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: