There have certainly been plenty of ups and downs for Sunderland fans to experience over the years.

From the highs of the Premier League and Cup finals, to the frustrations of their current spell in League One, there has always been plenty to talk about for Black Cats supporters.

But just how closely have you actually been paying attention to goings on at the Stadium of Light?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 25 questions all about Sunderland, and are setting you a target of 85% correct. Can you meet that?

You can call yourself a loyal Sunderland fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25 In what year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1881 1883 1885