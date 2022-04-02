Stoke City will be hoping to finish this Championship campaign strongly and set themselves up for a more successful campaign next time around.

The Potters look set for another season in the second-tier, following a drop-off from the promotion-chasing pack since the turn of the year.

Whilst we wait and see what the rest of the campaign has in store for the Staffordshire club, we have devised a 25 question quiz that will test your knowledge of all things Stoke City.

Can you score above 85%?

You can call yourself a loyal Stoke City fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25 When was Stoke City founded? 1863 1867 1871 1875