You can call yourself a loyal Shrewsbury Town supporter if you score above 85% on this quiz

Shrewsbury Town have enjoyed a season of gradual progress under Steve Cotterill and in a difficult League One climate they are on a long term upward trajectory.

The Shrews have had their ups and downs in recent years but have managed to cling onto their League One status to provide a platform to build on in the future.

Here, we have put together a 25 question quiz, you can call yourself a loyal Shrewsbury supporter if you score above 85%, do you fancy your chances?

1 of 25 How many appearances did Kelvin Langmead make for the club? 225 235 245 255