Sheffield Wednesday are working hard on an immediate return to the second-tier following their relegation from the Championship last season.

Whether or not they make it up this season remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure – Sheffield Wednesday are a big club and should be aiming to play at a higher level.

With that being said, why not take this Football League World quiz all about The Owls?

See if you can score full marks – and don’t forget to share your score to social media!

You can call yourself a loyal Sheffield Wednesday supporter if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25 What year were the club founded? 1857 1867 1877 1887