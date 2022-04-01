Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

You can call yourself a loyal Sheffield United fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

Published

7 seconds ago

on

The end of the 2021/22 Championship season could an exciting period for Sheffield United, who are in the play-off mix. 

Paul Heckingbottom has turned things around at Bramall Lane and there is plenty of positivity at the club ahead of the final few months of the season.

Our quiz today should test even the most loyal Sheffield United fans so if you can get above 85%, we’ll be impressed!

Have a go and see how you get on…

You can call yourself a loyal Sheffield United fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25

1. When did Sheffield United last win the FA Cup?


Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: You can call yourself a loyal Sheffield United fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: