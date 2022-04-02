You can call yourself a loyal Preston North End supporter if you score above 85% on this quiz

Preston North End have enjoyed a very promising run in the Championship since Ryan Lowe replaced Frankie McAvoy in the dugout.

North End will be hoping for progress that pushes them back into the top six conversation next season after what may be a very exciting summer window.

Here, we have put together a 25 question quiz, you can call yourself a loyal North End supporter if you score above 85% on this quiz, do you fancy your chances?

You can call yourself a loyal Preston North End fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25 How many appearances did Tom Clarke make for the club? 227 237 247 257