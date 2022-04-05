Portsmouth
You can call yourself a loyal Portsmouth fan if you score above 85% on this quiz
Portsmouth are battling for a play-off place in League One this season.
Danny Cowley’s side have hovered around the middle of the third division this season.
It has been a season of highs and lows, with the side struggling for consistent results.
But Cowley’s team still have it all to play for in what will likely be a busy final two months of the campaign.
For now, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…
