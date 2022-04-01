Port Vale are a fine club with a great history and tradition stretching back into the 19th Century.

With that being said, why not take this brand new Football League World quiz all about Port Vale – from when the club was founded, all the way to which club James Wilson was at before he signed for the club.

We reckon if you can score 85% or above, you can call yourself a loyal Valiant!

See if you can score 85% or higher – and don’t forget to share your score to social media!

You can call yourself a loyal Port Vale supporter if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25 The club was founded in what year? 1856 1866 1876 1886