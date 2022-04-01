The last few years have certainly been challenging for those of an Oldham Athletic persuasion.

Amid a string of relegation battles on the pitch, and financial battles off it, culminating in this season’s fight to stay in the EFL, there has been plenty for Latics fans to talk about.

But just how closely have you been paying attention to events at Boundary Park?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 25 about a variety of topics relating to Oldham, and are setting you a target of 85% correct. Can you meet that?

You can call yourself a loyal Oldham Athletic fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25 In what year were Oldham Athletic formed? 1895 1897 1899 1901