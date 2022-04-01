Morecambe’s rise up the footballing pyramid has been a gradual one, and last year they finally made it to the third tier of English football for the very first time when they won the League Two play-off final.

Shrimps fans will have had the time of their life at Wembley and are enjoying the ride right now – but can you prove your knowledge of the club is top tier by getting over 85 per cent in our new Morecambe quiz?

Don’t forget to share your score on social media to see how you compare to other fans!

You can call yourself a loyal Morecambe supporter if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25 What year were Morecambe founded? 1890 1900 1910 1920