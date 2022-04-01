Millwall are a well known side in England and have taken their fans on some great trips over the previous decades.

They have played in and won play-off finals, won promotion up the leagues and competed in an FA Cup final too.

After finishing 11th in the Championship last season, Millwall are having a fairly similar season so far this year.

Now it is time to put your Millwall knowledge to the test. We’ve given you 25 questions about the history of Millwall, let’s see how many you get right.

You can call yourself a loyal Millwall fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25 In what year were Millwall founded? 1882 1884 1885 1888