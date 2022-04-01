Harrogate Town
You can call yourself a loyal Harrogate Town fan if you score above 85% on this quiz
League Two outfit Harrogate Town will be hoping for a positive end to the 2021/22 campaign after a mixed season in North Yorkshire.
Starting off strongly, they fell away as the term progressed but can take great heart from their results in the early stages of 2021/22, with survival now all but confirmed as they look set to spend another year in the EFL.
This will be a big positive for their supporters, who are likely to score highly on this quiz as we ask you 25 questions about the fourth-tier club.
Regardless of whether you support Simon Weaver’s men or not, see how well you can do!