League Two outfit Harrogate Town will be hoping for a positive end to the 2021/22 campaign after a mixed season in North Yorkshire.

Starting off strongly, they fell away as the term progressed but can take great heart from their results in the early stages of 2021/22, with survival now all but confirmed as they look set to spend another year in the EFL.

This will be a big positive for their supporters, who are likely to score highly on this quiz as we ask you 25 questions about the fourth-tier club.

Regardless of whether you support Simon Weaver’s men or not, see how well you can do!

You can call yourself a loyal Harrogate Town fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25 In which World War One year was Harrogate due to be formed? 1914 1915 1916 1917