Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exeter City News

You can call yourself a loyal Exeter City fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Currently battling for promotion in League Two, Exeter City will be hoping that this is finally their year. 

Embarking on their 10th successive season in England’s fourth-tier, Exeter will be eager to secure promotion after a few near misses.

Whilst we wait and see what the rest of the campaign has in store for the Grecians, we have devised a 25 question quiz that will test your knowledge of all things Exeter City FC.

Can you score 100%?

You can call yourself a loyal Exeter City fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25

Does St James Park hold over 9000 people?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: You can call yourself a loyal Exeter City fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: