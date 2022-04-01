Doncaster Rovers have lived the Championship dream for parts of the 21st century, however for the past four seasons they have been stuck in League One and they could be about to drop into the fourth tier of English football again.

That means that it’s not been that fun to be a Donny fan in recent times – but can you prove your knowledge of the club is top tier by getting over 85 per cent in our new Doncaster quiz?

You can call yourself a loyal Doncaster Rovers supporter if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25 What year were Doncaster founded? 1879 1889 1899 1909