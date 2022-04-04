Since promotion from the National League in 2013-14, Cambridge United have thrived in the EFL.

After six years of consolidation in League Two, The U’s won promotion to League One thanks to a second-place finish last campaign.

They’ve not done too badly in the division above, either, looking set to remain there for at least another season.

With that being said, why not take our brand new quiz all about Cambridge United.

You can call yourself a loyal Cambridge United supporter if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25 What year were the club founded? 1902 1912 1922 1932