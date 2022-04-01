You can call yourself a loyal AFC Wimbledon fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

Wimbledon are currently battling against relegation to League Two this season.

The side are 21st in the League One table, one point away from safety, and are now under the tutelage of Mark Bowen.

There are seven games remaining this campaign for the club to turn everything around.

Heading into April, Wimbledon face Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic and MK Dons.

Those games could be crucial in deciding their fate for this season.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

