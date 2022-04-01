You can call yourself a hardcore Derby County fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

Derby County are currently battling away to survive the Championship drop, with Wayne Rooney’s side eight points from safety during this international break.

The Rams now have seven games left to play in this second-tier season knowing they will need to enter near-perfect form to avoid relegation.

Whilst we wait and see what the rest of the season has inshore for the Rams, we have devised a 25 question quiz that will test your knowledge of all things Derby County.

Can you score over 85%?

1 of 25 In what year was Derby founded? 1881 1884 1887 1890