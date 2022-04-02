You can call yourself a hardcore Coventry City fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

Coventry City have had a very positive season in establishing themselves in the second tier despite being tipped for a relegation battle by many.

The Sky Blues have been making steady progress under Mark Robins for some years now and are in a great position to kick on in 2022/23.

Here, we have put together a 25 question quiz, if you think you are a hardcore Coventry fan, now is the time to test your knowledge, can you score more than 85%?

1 of 25 How many appearances did Michael Doyle make for the club? 352 362 372 382