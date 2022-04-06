You can call yourself a hardcore Cardiff City supporter if you score above 85% on this quiz

Cardiff City have experienced some real highs in the 21st century, winning promotion to the Premier League for the very first time and then making it back there a few years later.

There’s definitely been more ups than downs recently as a Bluebirds fan – but can you prove your knowledge of the club is top tier by getting over 85 per cent in our new Cardiff quiz?

1 of 25 When were Cardiff founded? 1889 1899 1909 1919