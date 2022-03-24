Bristol City
You can call yourself a hardcore Bristol City fan if you score above 85% on this quiz
The 2021/22 Championship campaign has tested the patience of Bristol City fans at points.
There have certainly been high points and positives but their position in the table reflects a campaign that has dragged on from a Robins’ perspective.
Nigel Pearson and his squad know that improvement is needed next term as they need to reward their supporters for their faith.
Our quiz today is a tough one. In fact, you can call yourself a hardcore Bristol City fan if you score above 85%…