Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

You can call yourself a hardcore Bristol City fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

Published

7 seconds ago

on

The 2021/22 Championship campaign has tested the patience of Bristol City fans at points.

There have certainly been high points and positives but their position in the table reflects a campaign that has dragged on from a Robins’ perspective.

Nigel Pearson and his squad know that improvement is needed next term as they need to reward their supporters for their faith.

Our quiz today is a tough one. In fact, you can call yourself a hardcore Bristol City fan if you score above 85%…

You can call yourself a hardcore Bristol City fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25

1. What national team has Timm Klose represented?


Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: You can call yourself a hardcore Bristol City fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: