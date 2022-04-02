Barnsley are a club with some good history. They’ve won the FA Cup, competed in the Premier League, won the EFL Cup and they have spent more seasons in the second tier of football than any other club in history.

Unfortunately, this season hasn’t been a successful one for them and they are battling relegation down to League One.

However, we have made a quiz that allows fans to look back in their history. It’s put together of 25 questions all about Barnsley so it’s time to test your knowledge.

You can call yourself a hardcore Barnsley fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25 What year were Barnsley founded? 1883 1885 1887 1889