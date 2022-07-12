“You can bring in another” – Preston North End fan pundit explains why he’d like 33-year-old to be offloaded this summer

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Several players have already headed for the exit door at Preston North End this summer.

As Ryan Lowe looks to strengthen his options and improve on the club’s 13th placed Championship finish last term, the likes of Tom Barkhuizen, Joe Rafferty and Izzy Brown, among others, have been let go.

That has freed up space for Lowe to bring in the likes of Ben Woodburn, Robbie Brady, and Freddie Woodman.

With under three weeks to go until the new campaign, things are set to ramp up in the coming weeks in terms of transfers.

With that in mind, we asked our PNE fan pundit Sam Weeden for who he thought the club should be looking to offload this summer.

“The main one being Ched Evans, I think.” Sam Weeden told FLW.

“Although he did come in and probably surprise a few people toward the back end of the 2020/21 season when he actually played a lot better than I think a lot of people thought he would, last season, he only got two goals.

“Both from corners, didn’t score from open play and I feel like when he comes on the team we do change our style to a lot more ‘hoofball’ to a player who’s not particularly strong in the air.

“His goal record speaks quite negatively about himself only scoring two all season, so I think that’s definitely a player I’d like to see offloaded and you can bring in another type of target man player.

“That’d definitely be something that I’d really hope the club would do.”

The Verdict

Our fan pundit is probably right here.

Ched Evans only featured 23 times for Preston North End last season and did indeed only end up scoring two goals.

That is hardly the impact you want someone that can come off the bench and affect the game having, and you feel there may be better options out there for the club.

A drop back down to League One, or another Championship side could be good for Evans, too.

The chance to play regularly may revive some of the goalscoring form we have seen from the forward during his career.