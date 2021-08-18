Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fulham

‘The day he leaves I will be so upset’ – Many Fulham fans react to player’s exploits v Millwall

Many Fulham fans have taken to Twitter to react to Aleksandar Mitrovic’s goal and all round performance in the London Derby win over Millwall last night. 

The Whites ran out as 2-1 winners at the New Den thanks to goals from Mitrovic and Fabio Carvalho, with the duo combining to great effect last night as they headed back to West London with all three points in the bag.

Mitrovic’s strike represented his second of the season so far after he notched against Huddersfield Town at the weekend and it now appears that the Serbian international centre forward is really starting to hit top form again at a level that he knows all too well.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Fulham faithful to lap up the striker’s performance, with many taking to social media to react to the Serb’s impact.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.


