Nottingham Forest

‘You beauty’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to transfer update involving player currently at Celtic

5 mins ago

The Athletic have confirmed that Nottingham Forest will not be pursing a deal for Celtic defender Shane Duffy this month.

Duffy, who only left Brighton to join the Scottish Premiership champions last summer, played under Chris Hughton during their time together at The Amex – and the Scottish Sun reported that the City Ground outfit were interested in making an approach to sign the Republic of Ireland man.

Despite making 21 appearances for the Hoops, Duffy has endured a difficult time north of the border and his only start since Christmas came during Celtic’s draw with Hibs on Monday – and that was only due to the Neil Lennon being without a host of senior players due to COVID-19.

However, Paul Taylor has revealed that Forest aren’t currently interested in signing the centre-back – with the heart of defence not a position that Hughton is currently looking to bolster.

Here’s how the City Ground outfit reacted on Twitter to the news that they won’t be signing the former Brighton and Blackburn man this month:

