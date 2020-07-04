‘You beautiful man’ – Many Millwall fans react to Connor Mahoney’s two-word message after Charlton win

Millwall winger Connor Mahoney has taken to Twitter after last night’s south London derby win, which has been well received by many Lions fans.

Gary Rowett’s side claimed a 1-0 win at the Valley, extending their unbeaten run against the Addicks to 12 games.

It was a cagey and scrappy affair at the Valley and one in which both goalkeepers produced some quality saves to keep the game level.

Millwall grabbed their decisive goal in the 81st minute through centre-back Jake Cooper, who blasted a strike into the roof of the net from short range.

Mahoney played a key role in the build-up, cutting inside from the left-wing and unleashing a ferocious strike which Phillips could only parry into the path of the oncoming Cooper.

The 23-year-old took to Twitter after the game to reveal his thoughts on the result.

The winger joined Millwall from Bournemouth in the summer and has been restricted to mostly substitute appearances.

Both the player and the club will likely have been hoping for more contributions in the final third – with Mahoney adding just two goals and three assists this term.

Can you name these 12 Millwall players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios? Have a go now!

1 of 12 Who is this? Alex Pearce Frank Fielding Mason Bennett Jason McCarthy

The part he played in last night’s goal appears to have made him a popular figure at the Den, however, and many Millwall fans took to Twitter to reply to his message.

Read their reaction here:

You beautiful man — Lewis (@lewisscott_14) July 3, 2020

Well done connor come on u lionzzzzz ⚽️🦁⚽️🦁⚽️🦁 — John Cooper (@JohnCoo62350112) July 3, 2020

Well played Connor, made the difference tonight 🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁 — Luke Ceresa (@LukeCeresa) July 3, 2020

Excellent effort for the Jakes goal. 👏 — Mark Wardell (@coldblowlaner) July 3, 2020

Good performance tonight lad. Changed the game with energy down that left flank — Daniel Clarke (@millwalldan86) July 3, 2020

Changed the game@ — Chris (@chrisstew28) July 3, 2020

Well done tonight mate🦁💙 — MillwallTube (@ADeveji) July 3, 2020