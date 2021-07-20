‘You beautiful beautiful club’ – Many Luton Town fans react as club confirm player agreement

Luton Town have confirmed that the club’s longest servant, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, has extended his stay at Kenilworth Road.

The 27-year-old, who temporarily joined The Hatters in 2013 before finalising a permanent deal in 2014, is five appearances away from hitting the 300-mark with the Championship club and has proved himself at every step of the ladder thus far.

However, the Congolese international caught the attention of several clubs this summer, with Middlesbrough and Blackburn providing Championship interest, whilst it emerged last week that he had been targeted by Turkish club Hatayspor.

Mpanzu gives Nathan Jones a versatile option. The 27-year-old is as competent operating as an attacking midfielder as he is at the base, but last season he thrived as more of a box-to-box player next to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Mpanzu’s physicality and eagerness to press and force mistakes, make him an excellent option for Luton next to their more technical central midfielders. However, the former West Ham man’s ability with the ball at his feet has continued to improve at each step of the pyramid, and last season, he posed a real attacking threat.

The Hatters have already added two new central midfielders to the squad in the 27-year-old’s absence, whilst Joe Morrell will also be hoping for more first-team football next season. However, Mpanzu gives the Luton midfield something different and he will be hoping to continue his upward trajectory at Luton.

We take a look at how some Luton fans reacted to Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu signing a new deal…

