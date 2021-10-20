‘You are different gravy’ – Many Oxford United fans react to 25-year-old’s display in Shrewsbury victory

Oxford United immediately returned to winning ways last night after a 3-1 defeat at home to Plymouth Argyle at the weekend.

The U’s, who are currently just a point outside of the League One play-off places, secured a 2-0 victory over a struggling Shrewsbury side, who find themselves in the relegation zone.

Karl Robinson’s side could have quite easily been two goals up by the break, but they opened the scoring a minute into the second, when Mark Sykes, low cross beat everybody and ended up in the bottom corner.

Cameron Brannagan’s 88th minute doubler sealed the points for The U’s, although the away side were unable to carve out anything that really troubled the Oxford defence, with his strike from the edge of the area finding the bottom corner.

It was the performance of the midfielder that caught the attention of a lot of Oxford fans on Twitter, with his ball-playing capabilities, as well as his grit and determination when out of possession, that impressed U’s fans.

Joining the League One side in 2018, Brannagan has emerged as a regular in Robinson’s side over the years, with the 25-year-old proving to be a real asset.

Here, we take a look at how Oxford fans on Twitter have reacted to Brannagan’s performance against Shrewsbury last night…

