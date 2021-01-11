Yorkshire EFL club lining up swoop for Leeds United man

Bradford City are interested in signing Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson on loan, according to Sky Sports reporter Tim Thornton.

Edmondson’s loan spell at Aberdeen has recently ended, with a loan move to an EFL side looking to be in the offing for the striker.

The 19-year-old made 16 appearances for Aberdeen in total across all competitions, scoring two goals for the club after experiencing difficulty with injury.

Edmondson has now returned to Elland Road, and is expected to leave the club on loan for the second time this season.

According to Sky Sports’ Tim Thornton, Bradford City are among the clubs interested in signing Edmondson, with the race on for his signature.

City sit 19th in Sky Bet League Two, and will be looking to add more firepower to their attacking armory as they look to climb the table and move away from danger this term.

Edmondson has made only two senior appearances for Leeds, and will be looking to gain some more first-team experience this season.

The Verdict

This could be a good move for both parties.

For Edmondson, it could be good on a personal level as he would close to home, and would benefit from playing regularly for a big club like Bradford.

He isn’t going to get a kick at Leeds between now and the end of the season, so a loan move would be beneficial for all parties involved.