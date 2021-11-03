Yorkshire-based manager emerges as contender for Barnsley vacancy

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has been linked with the vacant managerial role at Barnsley, as reported by Mail Online.

The Tykes, who secured a Championship play-off position last time out, were without a win in 13 Championship games, before Markus Schopp departed the club on Monday.

In fact, Barnsley had lost their last seven games, leaving the Austrian in a very precarious position at Oakwell.

However, The Tykes have a local candidate in mind, with the Rotherham boss a name in mind.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Barnsley’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 What year was Neil Redfearn born? 1963 1964 1965 1966

The Millers have enjoyed an excellent start to the League One campaign, and are currently in third place after 16 games.

Rotherham are just three points shy of top-spot and are unbeaten in their last 10 third-tier matches, proving to be the division’s in-form team.

Warne has struggled to crack the Championship with Rotherham in recent years, and last season, they waited until the last day of the Championship campaign until relegation was confirmed.

The verdict

Warne is a manager that perhaps goes under the radar year after year. The Millers have been excellent so far this season, and that is despite not possessing the same level of a budget as the majority of the team who are competing at the top end of the division.

Even last season, they proved to be a difficult side to play, and as the season progressed, they put in some strong performances against some of the Championship’s biggest clubs.

Warne is a manager who also gets a lot out of the younger members of his squad, with Ben Wiles and Rarmani Edmonds-Green particularly thriving this season.

That is something that should be on the desirables list from a Barnsley perspective, given the young and promising squad they have at their disposal.

However, with the way things are currently going, Rotherham could quite easily be a Championship club again next season, and it remains to be seen how Warne will view this reported interest.