Yokuslu starts: The predicted West Brom XI to face Swansea on Saturday

West Bromwich Albion will be determined to kick-start their season by securing a victory in their showdown with Swansea City tomorrow.

Currently 21st in the Championship standings, the Baggies’ progress in this division has been hindered by the fact that they have drawn seven of their opening 10 league games.

With the pressure starting to build on manager Steve Bruce, it will be interesting to see whether he will be able to transform the club’s fortunes in the coming weeks.

Set to face a Swansea side who will be brimming with confidence heading into this fixture following their recent 3-0 victory over Hull City, Albion will certainly need to be firing on all cylinders this weekend.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how West Brom could line up against the Jacks on Saturday…

Having deployed the 4-2-3-1 formation against Norwich, Bruce may opt to stick with this system this weekend.

Goalkeeper David Button will be looking to claim his second clean-sheet of the season against Swansea.

Dara O’Shea and Conor Townsend will be tasked with providing cover for Button in the centre-back positions.

Darnell Furlong and Erik Pieters meanwhile are set to feature in the full-back roles.

Whereas Jayson Molumby is likely to keep his place in the side, Jake Livermore could potentially make way for Okay Yokuslu.

Since rejoining West Brom on a permanent deal earlier this year, Yokuslu has shown some signs of promise in the Championship.

During the eight league games that he has participated in, the midfielder has made 1.8 tackles and 39.8 passes per fixture and is currently averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.01.

By delivering an eye-catching performance on Saturday, Yokuslu could potentially retain a place in West Brom’s starting eleven for the foreseeable future.

John Swift is set to feature in a more advanced central role whilst Grady Diangana and Jed Wallace will line up in the wide positions.

Brandon Thomas-Asante is expected to lead the line for West Brom.

Having scored in the club’s clashes with Burnley and Birmingham City, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the forward adds to his goal tally this weekend.

