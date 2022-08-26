Yokuslu starts: The predicted West Brom XI to face Huddersfield on Saturday

West Bromwich Albion finally got off the mark with their first league win of the season last Saturday when they blew away Hull City at The Hawthorns.

Steve Bruce’s side defeated the Tigers 5-2, with four different goal-scorers – along with Hull striker Oscar Estupinan netting an own goal – in a result that had been coming for weeks, following dominant performances against Cardiff City and Watford.

The Baggies have to go through a trip on the road this weekend though as they face Huddersfield Town, who also only have one win to their name this season in the Championship after defeating Stoke a few weeks ago.

How will Bruce be lining his side up though to face the Terriers? Let’s take a look.

There are no fresh injuries for Bruce to be worried about going into his trip to West Yorkshire.

Daryl Dike remains a long-term absentee due to a thigh tear, but that is the only significant absentee for Bruce as he doesn’t have many deliberations to make.

Bruce rang the changes for the Carabao Cup clash this week against Derby County, but no-one gave him many hard decisions as they went down 1-0 to the Rams at Pride Park.

Therefore, it is likely to be an unchanged starting 11 from the team that blew Hull away in the Midlands last weekend, with Karlan Grant leading the line.

Türkiye international Okay Yokuslu should continue to start in midfield alongside Jayson Molumby, with the likes of Adam Reach, Matt Phillips and Callum Robinson to rely on off the bench, with no new recruits before then.