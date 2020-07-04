Yohan Benalouane sends reflective message as Nottingham Forest gear up for Derby clash

Nottingham Forest face Derby County this afternoon, hoping to get the better of their bitter rivals for the third time this season.

Forest sit fourth in the Sky Bet Championship table and have a real chance of finishing in the play-off places this term, and take on their arch rivals at Pride Park later this afternoon.

Forest have had the better of Derby on two occasions this season, winning 3-0 in the Carabao Cup fixture back in August, and winning the league fixture by a goal to nil in November courtesy of Lewis Grabban.

In fact, Forest have lost only once to their bitter rivals in seven previous attempts, going unbeaten against Frank Lampard’s men last term.

Yohan Benalouane headed Forest into a 1-0 lead after less than two minutes in the home fixture last season, though he has since fallen out of favour at the City Ground.

Nevertheless, the defender has took time to reflect on last season’s goal, which sparked wild scenes on Trentside.

So special….this moment with you #NFFC supporters ❤️🦅🔥 give me 74 second it’s enough for me to ⚽️again 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/Ju6iL42M9S — Benalouane Yohan (@YohanBenalouane) July 4, 2020

The Verdict

That was undoubtedly Benalouane’s finest moment in a Forest shirt so far, and he won’t be forgetting that goal in a long time.

The goal ultimately meant nothing in the end as Forest’s season culminated in a mid-table finish, but they claimed bragging rights over their rivals once again.

The defender is now completely out of favour on Trentside, though, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he leaves this summer.