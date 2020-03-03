Yohan Benalouane reacts following recent Nottingham Forest setback

Yohan Benalouane has portrayed a clear message today following Nottingham Forest’s late draw with Middlesbrough last night as the Reds failed to win for the fourth time in their last five Championship outings.

It had all been going so well for Sabri Lamouchi’s charges at the Riverside Stadium on Monday night as Ryan Yates put the Reds into a 1-0 lead with almost half an hour gone in the contest via a well taken strike from range.

However their joy was short lived as first Rudy Gestede levelled the scores in the 40th minute before Lewis Wing then fired home soon after to put Boro into the lead on the stroke of half time.

Thankfully Lewis Grabban rescued a point for the away side late on for Forest to take a share of the spoils, thus leading to Benalouane stating the following on his Instagram earlier today:

Benalouane has largely found his game time limited this term, making just one appearance for the City Ground in a campaign which has been ravaged by injury for the 32-year-old.

The Tunisian possesses a wide degree of experience in English football, with the defender having formed part of the Leicester City side which famously won the Premier League title back in 2016.

His pathway to more first team minutes this term is seemingly blocked by Messrs Joe Worrall and Tobias Figueiredo who have both struck up a good defensive partnership at the heart of the Forest backline in the veteran centre back’s absence.