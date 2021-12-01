Yoann Barbet shares message after reaching personal milestone in QPR’s victory over Derby

Queens Park Rangers defender Yoann Barbet has taken to Instagram to share a message after reaching a personal milestone in the club’s clash with Derby County earlier this week.

The defender made his 200th Championship appearance at Pride Park as he helped his side secure all three points in this particular fixture.

Since joining the Hoops in 2019, Barbet has managed to establish himself as a key member of the club’s squad.

Yet to miss a league game this season, the Frenchman has been used predominantly in his preferred centre-back role by manager Mark Warburton.

Barbet has also lined up as a defensive midfielder and as a left wing-back in the second-tier as he has managed to showcase his versatility.

QPR secured a dramatic victory over Derby on Monday as Andre Gray netted what turned out to be the winning goal for the club in the 90th minute of the fixture.

Currently third in the Championship standings, the Hoops could close the gap between them and the automatic promotion places this weekend if they beat Stoke City at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Acknowledging his personal milestone on Instagram, Barbet has admitted that he was happy to mark the occasion by helping his side beat Derby.

The defender posted: “Massive win last night [Monday] to mark my 200th Championship appearance.

“@andregray_ what a goal.

“Thanks to everyone who came up to support us.

“See you all Sunday.”

The Verdict

Barbet has proven over the years that he is more than capable of competing at this level and thus it is hardly a surprise that he has now played 200 games in the Championship.

By using his wealth of experience to his advantage in the coming months, the defender could play a major role for QPR as they look to launch a push for promotion.

Currently averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.0 in the second-tier, Barbet will fancy his chances of delivering an assured display against Stoke this weekend.

Providing that QPR are able to secure victory in this fixture, they may be able to use the confidence gained from this result to close the gap between them and AFC Bournemouth and Fulham over the Christmas period.