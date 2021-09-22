Yoann Barbet sends passionate message after QPR overcome Everton in League Cup clash

Queens Park Rangers defender Yoann Barbet has revealed his delight after the side beat Everton in a dramatic League Cup game last night.

Two goals from Charlie Austin had twice given the R’s the lead over the Premier League side, but Andros Townsend equalised for the Toffees shortly after half-time, which meant the tie went straight to penalties.

That was equally exciting too, with both sides scoring their first seven, including Barbet, before Tom Davies saw his effort saved by Seny Dieng. That gave Jimmy Dunne the chance to send the Londoners through, and he took it.

Taking to Instagram, Barbet opened up on the night, as he praised his teammates and the fans.

“What a night. Onto the next round. Nice to see my friend @_lukeamos back on the pitch as well. Loved the atmosphere.”

Mark Warburton picked a relatively strong side for the tie, which may have surprised a few considering QPR are back in Championship action on Friday night when they travel to the Midlands to take on West Brom.

The verdict

It was a great night for QPR last night as they beat a talented Everton side, played some good football and won in dramatic fashion considering the shootout.

So, the fans will have loved it and Barbet’s message shows that he did as well! It continues the positive momentum that has built up around Warburton’s side too, and they will look forward to the draw tonight.

Now though, attention will already have switched to Albion, in what is a very big league game for QPR in two days time.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.